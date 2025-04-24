Bank Of England: Minutes Of The Meeting Of The Court Of Directors Held On 12 February 2025

3. Governor’s Update

The Governor reflected on a number of key developments over the past year.

On the transformation agenda, he noted that good progress had been made in establishing the leadership team in Central Services, with other parts of the Bank developing approaches to partner effectively with Central Services to deliver change. He said that agreement had now been reached on the pension reforms. In response to questions, he said that an important focus internally for the year ahead would be on identifying and delivering efficiencies, in the context of a challenging budget environment and the need for greater investment to overcome obsolescence.

Court Directors discussed the Bank’s People strategy, noting developments across the world. Court Directors observed the importance of learning from the experience of other organisations and ensuring that inclusion was at the forefront of the Bank’s people strategy.

The Governor turned to discuss progress on the Bernanke Review. He also observed discussions both domestically and internationally regarding the future of payments. He concluded by reflecting on the current condition of the UK economy and its position in the global context. Court Directors also discussed the deregulation agenda observable globally.

The Governor noted press interest in gold movements and said teams were managing operational pressures associated with an increase in the number of requests from clients to move gold. These were being handled in an orderly way, clients were content, and movements were low in the context of the Bank’s gold storage.