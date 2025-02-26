Bank Of England: Minutes Of The Meeting Of The Court Of Directors Held On 11 December 2024 And 7 January 2025

2. Audit and Risk Committee (ARCo) Update

Jonathan Bewes updated Court on the most recent meeting of ARCo.

In the Audit section of the meeting, ARCo had reviewed the impact of the Budget on the Bank’s finances and the Bank’s 25/26 budget planning. ARCo had also discussed the Future Financial framework and the Bank of England levy. ARCo received an update on recent internal audits, including the audit into RTGS Renewal governance and approved a revised audit charter.

In the Risk section of the meeting, ARCo reviewed progress on technology modernisation and felt it was important the Bank continued to make progress in this area. ARCo also welcomed the agreement of interim support arrangements for the Bank’s existing accounting system, until the Finance Modernisation Programme delivered a long-term solution.