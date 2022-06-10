Bank Of England: Minutes Of The London FXJSC Main Committee Extraordinary Meeting - 4 March 2022

The Bank of England chairs the London Foreign Exchange Joint Standing Committee (FXJSC), which is a forum for discussion of the wholesale foreign exchange market. The FXJSC is made up of market participants, infrastructure providers and the UK financial regulators.
Date of meeting: 4 March 2022
Time: 12pm – 12.30pm | Location: Hybrid/ Bank of England, Threadneedle Street, London EC2R 8AH
On 4 March 2022, the London Foreign Exchange Joint Standing Committee (FXJSC) held an extraordinary meeting (via conference call) to discuss FX market conditions, functioning, and operational issues in light of the developments in global financial markets resulting from the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The meeting was conducted in accordance with the FXJSC’s Terms of Reference and Competition Guidelines. Rohan Churm (Chair, Bank of England) welcomed attendees and provided some context for convening the extraordinary meeting (with similar meetings being held in different jurisdictions). Members were welcomed to share any notable observations on recent developments across markets. Members broadly noted that, with the exception of trading related to the Russian Rouble, market conditions had remained relatively robust and traded volumes high, despite some widening spreads in short-end US dollar funding markets at the start of the week. The magnitude of moves had been minor in response to this shock, compared to those seen during Covid (2020) and following the collapse of Lehman Brothers (2008). Some members noted that conditions could worsen. It was highlighted that the Bank of England, alongside the Bank of Japan, European Central Bank and Swiss National Bank, continued to run US dollar lending operations for eligible counterparties backed by a swap line from the US Federal Reserve. There had not been significant use, but those operations were available for market participants to use. The main issue raised by members was Russian Rouble settlement. With regards to this, participants had coped well dealing with immediate difficulties, while those with longer-dated contracts were likely to face further challenges over month/quarter-end. The movement, and continued closing, of Russian Rouble nostros beyond the end of March was something that market participants would need to consider in the context of closing out contracts (which would likely include creating yield curves, discount curves etc). Members noted the resourcing impact of this. One avenue to resolve contractual challenges was the ongoing ISDA/EMEA work on updating their contractual documentation to facilitate the resolution of outstanding rouble-referencing FX transactions. Other points included: Mr Churm closed the meeting by reiterating that the Bank remained available to discuss any observations or concerns. Alan Barnes – Financial Conduct Authority Alex Hutton – Bank of England Sophie Rutherford – State Street
Minutes
Minute 1 – Welcome and Apologies
Minute 2 – Market Conditions
Attendees
David Clark – Refinitiv Benchmark Services Ltd
Galina Dimitrova – The Investment Association
Giles Page – Citigroup
James Kemp – FICC Markets Standards Board
James O’Connor – Bank of England
John Blythe (Chair, Operations Sub-committee) – Goldman Sachs
Kevin Kimmel – Citadel Securities
Lisa Dukes – Drax
Marc Bayle de Jesse – CLS
Neehal Shah – BNP Paribas
Neill Penney – Refinitiv Benchmark Services Ltd
Nina Moylett – M&G plc
Peter Vincent (Alternate) – State Street
Rajesh Venkataramani – Goldman Sachs
Richard Bibbey – HSBC
Richard Purssell – Insight Investment
Robbie Boukhoufane – Schroders
Rohan Churm (Chair) – Bank of England
Russell Lascala – Deutsche Bank
Sarah Boyce – Association of Corporate Treasurers
Sharon Blackman (Chair, Legal Sub-committee) – Citigroup
Simon Manwaring – Natwest Markets
Stephen Jefferies – JP Morgan
Wang Yan – Bank of China
Zar Amrolia – XTX Markets
FXJSC Secretariat
Frederick Ladbury – Bank of England
George Johnston (Legal Secretariat) – Bank of England
Lauren Rana – Bank of England
Ouadi Belayate – Bank of England
Apologies
