Bank Of England: Minutes Of The CBDC Engagement Forum - May 2025

Minutes
Item 1: Welcome and competition law reminder
Item 2: Offline payments
Discussion:
Item 3: Privacy Working Group
Discussion:
Item 4: Intermediary roles and scheme rulebook
Discussion:
Item 5: AOB
Attendees
Members
Apologies
The meeting opened with a welcome from the Bank. A reminder of competition law obligations was read. There were no objections to the minutes of the previous meeting held in February 2025.
Danny Russell (Bank of England) presented findings from the Bank’s offline payments experiments report, which form part of the digital pound design phase. These experiments focused on peer-to-peer payments, but the Bank has looked at offline point-of-sale (POS) functionality in previous work. The aim was to assess the technical feasibility implementing an offline payment functionality for a digital pound.
Ruth Wandhöfer (Engagement Forum member) presented on privacy, summarising feedback from the consultation. Privacy was one of the most frequently raised issues among the 50,000 responses received. She outlined three models of data access: minimum data access, a GDPR-style model, and enhanced privacy protection. The presentation also covered the role of wallet providers, cybersecurity, data minimisation, and transparency. A dashboard-style approach to managing data permissions was suggested.
The Bank presented on the roles of intermediaries in the digital pound platform model. Payment Interface Providers (PIPs) would provide core services, while Enhanced Service Interface Providers (ESIPs) could offer value-added services. The presentation covered considerations around commercial viability, conduct of business and consumer protection implications, directory services, inclusion, and the potential scheme rulebook. Existing rulebooks such as those used by the ECB and CHAPS are potential analogues.
The Chairs thanked members for attending this meeting and said there would be another Engagement Forum meeting in July.
Tom Mutton - Bank of England
Diana Carrasco Vime - Bank of England
Danny Russell – Bank of England
Clare Roberts – HM Treasury
Adam Jackson, Director of Policy, Innovate Finance
Arunan Tharamarajah, Head of European Banking and Payments, Wise
Arvin Abraham, Partner, Goodwin Procter
Chris Owen, Policy Lead, British Retail Consortium
Etay Katz, Partner, Ashurst LLP
Harry Newman, Head of Market Initiatives EMEA, SWIFT
Mick McAteer, Founder and co-Director, The Financial Inclusion Centre
Muir Mathesion, CFO, Nationwide Building Society
Rhiannon Butterfield, Principal, Payments, Innovation and Resilience, UK Finance
Ruth Wandhofer, Member, PSR Panel
Simon Gaysford, Founder & Director, Frontier Economics
Bryan Zheng, Executive Director, Cambridge Centre for Alternative Finance (sent alternate)
David Grunwald, Group Director of Innovation & Partnerships, NatWest (sent alternate)
David McPhee, Chief Policy and Engagement Officer, PayUK (sent alternate)
Esme Hodson, Member & Chief Compliance Officer, SC Ventures
Ian Stuart, CEO, HSBC Europe
Jana Mackintosh, Managing Director Payments & Innovation, UK Finance (sent alternate)
Jorn Lambert, Chief Digital Officer, MasterCard
Martin McTague, National Policy Chair, Federation of Small Businesses (sent alternate)
Nabil Manji, Senior Vice President, Head of Crypto & Web3, Worldpay
Natasha de Teran, Member of the Financial Services Consumer Panel
Neha Narula, Director of the Digital Currency Initiative, MIT
Paul Bances, Head of Global Market Development of Blockchain, Cryptocurrency, and Digital Currencies, PayPal
Simon Gleeson, Partner, Clifford Chance
Simon Yeoul, Co-Executive Director, Positive Money
William Chalmers, CFO, Lloyds Banking Group (sent alternate)