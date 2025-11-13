Bank Of England: Megan Greene Reappointed As External Member Of The Monetary Policy Committee

Megan Greene has been reappointed as an external member of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) by the Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rachel Reeves.



Her three year term was due to end on 4 July 2026. Following her appointment for a second term, Megan will continue to hold the post until 4 July 2029.



The Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rachel Reeves, said: “I am pleased to reappoint Megan Greene to the MPC. Her reappointment provides welcome stability at a crucial time, and I fully support the Bank of England in bringing inflation down. I am confident that Megan’s skills and background in financial markets will remain an asset to the MPC.”



Governor of the Bank of England, Andrew Bailey, said: “I welcome the reappointment of Megan Greene to the MPC. Megan has made a significant contribution to the Committee's work at an important time. I'm pleased it will continue to benefit from her insight and expertise in the years ahead.”

About Megan Greene

Megan is an external member of the MPC and Senior Fellow at the Watson Institute, Brown University, as well as at Chatham House. She teaches at London Business School and advises the San Francisco Federal Reserve, Rebuilding Macroeconomics, and Econofact. She is also affiliated with the Council on Foreign Relations and the Bretton Woods Committee.



Previously, Megan was Global Chief Economist at Kroll and at John Hancock Asset Management, a Senior Fellow at Harvard Kennedy School, and a Financial Times columnist. She has served on the International Advisory Committee of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

She holds a BA in Political Economy from Princeton and an MSc in International Relations from the University of Oxford (Nuffield College).

About the Monetary Policy Committee

The independent MPC of the Bank of England makes decisions on the operation of monetary policy. It comprises the Governor of the Bank of England, three Deputy Governors, the Bank of England’s Chief Economist, and four external members. External members, appointed by the Chancellor, may serve up to two three-year terms.

The appointment of external members to the MPC is designed to ensure that the Committee benefits from thinking and expertise in addition to that gained inside the Bank. Each member of the MPC has expertise in the field of economics and monetary policy. They are independent and do not represent particular groups or areas.

About the appointment process

Reappointments are not automatic, and each case is considered on its own merits. This reappointment was made by the Chancellor of the Exchequer, in line with the requirements of the Governance Code for Public Appointments.