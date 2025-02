A US$2.25 billion 3-year RegS/144A eurobond has been launched to finance the Bank of England’s foreign currency reserves. The bond pays a coupon of 4.375% and will mature on 26 February 2028.

As previously announced on 18 February 2025, the Joint Lead Managers for this issue were BNP Paribas, Merrill Lynch International, J.P. Morgan Securities plc and Barclays Bank PLC.

This was the nineteenth operation in the Bank’s annual issuance programme.