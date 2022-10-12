Bank Of England: Financial Policy Summary And Record - October 2022

Our Financial Policy Committee (FPC) meets to identify risks to financial stability and agree policy actions aimed at safeguarding the resilience of the UK financial system.

Global economic conditions have deteriorated further. Financial markets have been volatile

Since our July Financial Stability Report (FSR), the outlook for growth in the UK and globally has deteriorated further. Prices have continued to rise rapidly, with particularly steep increases in energy and other commodity prices.

Central banks around the world, including the Bank of England, have increased interest rates to help reduce inflation and many governments have set out measures to support their economies.

Reflecting the deteriorating outlook, financial markets have been volatile. There have been large increases in government bond yields, large moves in exchange rates, and falls in risky asset prices.

