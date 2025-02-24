Bank Of England: Dr. Swati Dhingra Reappointed To The Monetary Policy Committee

Her three-year term was due to end on 8 August 2025. Following her appointment for a second term, Dr. Dhingra will continue to hold the post until 8 August 2028.

Dr. Swati Dhingra is an Associate Professor of Economics at the London School of Economics ( LSE ), and an Associate of the Centre for Economic Performance at LSE . Her research has been funded by the Economic and Social Research Council; European Research Council; International Growth Centre; UK Research and Innovation; and she was awarded the Office for National Statistics’ Research Excellence People’s Choice Award 2019.

From 1 January 2023, Dr. Swati Dhingra has been Director of the Review of Economic Studies. She has also been a member of the UK’s Trade Modelling Review Expert Panel and the LSE ’s Economic Diplomacy Commission.

About the reappointment process

Reappointments are not automatic, and each case is considered on its own merits. This reappointment was made by the Chancellor of the Exchequer, in line with the requirements of the Governance Code for Public Appointments.

About the Monetary Policy Committee

The independent MPC makes decisions about the operation of monetary policy. It comprises of the Governor of the Bank of England, three Deputy Governors, the Bank of England’s Chief Economist and four external members. External members, who are appointed by the Chancellor, may serve up to two three-year terms on the MPC.

The appointment of external members to the MPC is designed to ensure that the Committee benefits from thinking and expertise in addition to that gained inside the Bank. Each member of the MPC has expertise in the field of economics and monetary policy. They are independent and do not represent particular groups or areas.