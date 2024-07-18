Bank Of England: CHAPS Payments Issue Update

A global payments issue that was affecting the Bank's CHAPS service and delaying some high value and time-sensitive payments is now resolved.

We are pleased to confirm that the third party supplier has restored service following their earlier issues, and CHAPS payments are settling as normal.



We expect that all payments received by the Bank today will be settled by the end of the day.



If you are concerned about a CHAPS payment you plan to make or receive today, please contact your bank, or other payment service provider.