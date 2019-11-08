Bank Of England: Change Of Publication Date For The Financial Stability Report

The Financial Stability Report will be published at 17:00 on Monday 16 December.
he Financial Stability Report (FSR), full results of the Bank of England’s annual stress test of major UK banks and Record of the Financial Policy Committee’s Meeting due to be published at 17:00 (GMT) on Tuesday 10 December, will now be published at 17:00 (GMT) on Monday 16 December.
The change in timing follows the announcement that the General Election will take place on Thursday 12 December.
No further information on the FSR, stress test results or analysis will be released at this stage.