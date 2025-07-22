Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence
Bank Of England And UK Financial Conduct Authority Update On Memorandum Of Understanding For Supervision Of Market Infrastructure

Date 22/07/2025

The Bank of England and the FCA (the authorities) co-operate on the supervision of financial market infrastructures (FMIs). The authorities consulted with FMIs to assess how that co-operation is working.

Following the responses, the authorities have concluded that the arrangements for co-operation remain effective with appropriate coordination and no material duplication. Both authorities remain aware that, through efficient coordination, we can improve the effectiveness by which we supervise firms.

See the findings

