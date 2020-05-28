Bank Of Cyprus Commits To Higher Payments Standards With HPS’ PowerCARD Solution

HPS, the leading multinational provider of payment solutions, today announced that Bank of Cyprus, the largest banking and financial services group in Cyprus, completed the migration to HPS’ PowerCARD solution to replace its legacy systems.
After having successfully migrated its Switch from Base24 to PowerCARD-Switch, Bank of Cyprus completed the migration of its Card Management System from Bevertec to PowerCARD-Issuer.
With PowerCARD, the bank now completely relies on a powerful, future-proof and flexible platform to offer new products and services. This gives Bank of Cyprus access to a modern and digital payment platform that processes any transaction from any channel, initiated by any means-of-payment.
“With PowerCARD, we are now in a position to launch new, innovative and disruptive card payment solutions in the spirit of continuous improvement and enhanced customer experience. We have further optimized the time-to-market duration of new products and improved our system availability.” said Markos Shiarly, Manager Cards & Payments at Bank of Cyprus. “Despite all our legacy’s platform specificities, HPS has successfully migrated our Switching and Card Management System activities to PowerCARD.”
“We are proud to be Bank of Cyprus’ strategic partner in the implementation of their new Switch and Card Management System” comments Sebastien Slim, Regional Director for Europe at HPS.
Sebastien Slim continues: “HPS is a trusted partner and a veteran in matters of change and modernization, with extensive and acute expertise in legacy systems’ replacement. We have production-proven migration processes and tools including well identified step-by-step actions, migration loading routines ready from day 0, agile cutover preparation through multiple dress rehearsal, and a flexible migration strategy.”
