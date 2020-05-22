- Bénédicte Nolens appointed head of Hub Centre in Hong Kong SAR, starting 1 July 2020 for three years
- Ms Nolens will step into this leadership position from SC Ventures, the innovation, ventures and fintech investments arm of Standard Chartered Bank
- Ms Nolens' experience spans the public and private sectors, with a particular focus on fintech, innovation and regulation
-
The Bank for International Settlements (BIS) today announced the appointment of Bénédicte Noella Nolens as head of the BIS Innovation Hub Centre in Hong Kong SAR for a three-year term from 1 July 2020.
"I am delighted with Bénédicte's appointment. Her deep knowledge and experience in fintech and financial regulation will significantly strengthen the Hub's mission to ensure that innovation is a positive force in the global financial system," said Benoît Cœuré, Head of the Innovation Hub.
Ms Nolens has more than 20 years' experience in financial services, with a focus on fintech, innovation and regulation. During her tenure at the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission, she was extensively involved in global regulatory issues, including with the International Organization of Securities Commissions, the Financial Stability Board, the BIS and the Committee on Payments and Market Infrastructures.
The Innovation Hub, established in 2019, aims to identify and develop in-depth insights into critical trends in technology affecting central banking; develop public goods in the technology space geared towards improving the functioning of the global financial system; and serve as a focal point for a network of central bank experts on innovation.
As part of the initial phase of implementation, Hub Centres have been established in Hong Kong SAR, Singapore and Switzerland. Additional locations will follow as part of a second phase of implementation.
Bank For International Settlements (BIS) Appoints Bénédicte Nolens As Head Of The BIS Innovation Hub Hong Kong Centre
Date 22/05/2020