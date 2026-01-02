Bahamas International Securities Exchange Trading Insights For Q1, 2025

BISX is pleased to announce its BISX All-Share Index and trading statistics for the three-month period ending March 31, 2025 with comparison to the same period of 2024.

BISX ALL SHARE INDEX

For the three-month period ending March 31, 2025 the BISX All-Share Index closed at 3,026.26. This represents a year to date increase of 18.04 or 0.60%. By comparison, for the three-month period ending March 31, 2024 the BISX All-Share Index closed at 2,937.08. This represents a year to date increase of 85.44 or 3.00%. The BISX All-Share Index is a market capitalization weighted index comprised of all primary market listings excluding debt securities.

As at March 31, 2025 the market was comprised of 20 ordinary shares with a market capitalization of $6.67 Billion. In addition, there were 4 preference shares with a market capitalization of $60 million, 5 BGS and Corporate Bonds with a face value of $349 Million and 254 BGRS with a face value of $4.5 Billion.

