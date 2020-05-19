Bahamas International Securities Exchange Q1 Statistical Report 2020

BISX is pleased to announce its BISX All-Share Index and trading statistics for the three-month period ending March 31, 2020 with comparison to the same period of 2019.
BISX ALL SHARE INDEX
For the three-month period ending March 31, 2020 the BISX All-Share Index closed at 2,117.17. This represents a year to date decrease of 114.33 or 5.13%. By comparison for the three-month period ending March 29, 2019 the BISX All-Share Index closed at 2,119.29. That was a year to date increase of 9.88 or 0.47%. The BISX All-Share Index is a market capitalization weighted index comprised of all primary market listings excluding debt securities.
As at March 31, 2020 the market was comprised of 19 ordinary shares with a market capitalization of $4.52 Billion. In addition, there were 7 preference shares with a market capitalization of $244 million and 11 bonds with a face value of $507 Million.
MARKET CAPITAL
Over the 3-year period 2018 to 2020, the market value of all securities listed on BISX has shown an increase from 2018 to 2019 and a slight decrease from 2019 to 2020, during the period as indicated by the chart below:
COMPARISON OF BISX ALL SHARE INDEX TO INTERNATIONAL INDICES
Over the three-month period January 2 to March 31, 2020, most international equity markets have experienced decreases as indicated by the chart below:
TRADING VOLUMES AND VALUES
Trading volume for the three-month period January 2, 2020 to March 31, 2020 was 1,450,402 shares for a value of $7,859,910.56. By comparison, trading volume for the three-month period January 2, 2019 to March 29, 2019 was 2,272,970 shares for a value of $9,788,268.57.
AVERAGE DAILY VOLUME AND VALUE
For the three-month period from January 2, 2020 to March 31, 2020, the average volume per trading day was 22,948 shares for a value of $124,226.24. By comparison, for the three-month period from January 2, 2019 to March 31, 2019, the average volume per trading day was 37,333 shares for a value of $160,205.75.
SHARE VOLUME AND VALUE LEADERS (THREE MONTH PERIOD)
The top five share volume leaders on BISX for the three-month period January 2, 2020 to March 31, 2020 with their contribution to total traded volume displayed as a percentage were:
The top five share value leaders for the three-month period January 2, 2020 to March 31, 2020 with their contribution to total traded value displayed as a percentage were: