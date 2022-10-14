BaFin Innovation Hub - Improved Information And Communication Pathways For Start-Ups And FinTech Companies

BaFin’s new landing page for start-ups and fintech companies is now also available in English at http://www.bafin.de/EN/fintech.

With its innovation hub, BaFin wants to engage in dialogue with companies working with new technologies on the financial market and to provide these companies with information that is more up-to-date and more closely aligned with market developments. Frequently asked questions are intended to become one of the main features of the page. These FAQs will cover issues that may arise at financial companies specifically in relation to the use of innovative technologies and business models.