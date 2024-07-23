Baader Bank Joins Spectrum Markets As A New Trading Member

Baader will serve as an intermediary and facilitate client’s trades on Spectrum’s trading venue

Partnership enables Spectrum to access a larger network of retail brokers across Germany

German retail investors will benefit from Spectrum’s innovative features, including extended traded hours and an expanded product offering

Spectrum Markets (“Spectrum”), the pan-European trading venue for securities, announces today that Baader Bank, a leading provider of securities and banking services in Europe, becomes a new trading member.

With over four decades of trading securities, Baader Bank offers seamless access to capital markets to its partners and institutional investors through secure, efficient, and integrated trading platforms. Notably, Baader has significantly expanded its retail broker client base in recent years, which will help bolster Spectrum’s presence in Germany.

As part of this strategic collaboration, the Germany-based securities and banking services company will serve as an intermediary, facilitating clients’ trades on to Spectrum Markets’ trading venue.

Baader’s brokers will gain access to Spectrum’s pioneering technology with simplified connectivity for new trading partners joining Spectrum, which speeds up the onboarding process and reduces unnecessary costs.

Another key driver of the partnership is the growing demand for extended trading hours among Baader clients, which is a trend Spectrum sees gathering momentum across the European retail investment landscape. Trading via Spectrum enables retail investors to trade outside of traditional hours, thanks to the venue’s 24/5 trading capabilities, while remaining within a regulated trading environment.

“The team at Spectrum is delighted to join forces with Baader Bank, as it underscores our commitment to providing European retail investors a superior trading experience compared to other market players. Through Baader, brokers will enjoy access to a broader range of products, during extended hours, on a regulated trading venue. We are seeing a global shift in demand for round-the-clock trading, and this partnership means that Spectrum can tap into Baader’s extensive network but also expands our presence in Germany,” said Nicky Maan, CEO of Spectrum Markets.