B3 Elected For The Second Consecutive Time Global Exchange Of The Year By Global Investor Group - B3 Was Also Chosen The Stock Exchange Of The Year In 2019, Made Hitherto Unheard Of For A Latin American Stock Exchange

B3 was elected, for the second consecutive time, Global Exchange of the Year at this year’s FOW Awards, an award organized by the Futures and Options World (FOW) magazine and hosted by the Global Investor Group, the UK’s leading communications group specialized in the capital and derivatives markets.
Last year, B3 was also chosen as the stock exchange of the year by the award, which was previously unheard of for a Latin American stock exchange. Each year, the best and most innovative exchanges in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa and Oceania are awarded.
“B3 stood out again among the international exchanges for various reasons. The exchange has performed consistently in terms of product innovation and technology development but the main indicator was the substantial volume increase over the start of the year, which outstripped all other major exchanges and underlined the fact that B3 is the hottest international market in 2020”, says FOW in its report.
To choose the winners in each category, FOW's editorial team draws up a shortlist, which is submitted for review by a panel of experts from various areas of the financial and capital markets. Each judge ranks competitors based on technical and objective criteria, and the results are weighted. To ensure the integrity of the award process, no editorial member of FOW or Global Investor Group is allowed to participate in the evaluation process.
The list of winners for the FOW Awards 2020 is available at https://www.globalinvestorgroup.com/