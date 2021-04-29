B3 Approves New Structure For Vice-Presidents And Statutory Directors

The Board of Directors of B3, in a meeting held today, approved changes and additions to the Company’s statutory executive board.
- The role of Vice President of Operations/ Chief Operating Officer was redesigned and will have its attributions split between two new Vice Presidents, who will report to the CEO.
- Viviane Basso, currently Managing Director of Post-Trading, becomes Vice-President of Operations/ Chief Operating Officer – Issuers, Depositary and OTC; and
- Mario Palhares, currently Managing Director of Products, becomes Vice-President of Operations/ Chief Operating Officer – Electronic Trading and CCP.
The new structure follows a personal decision by our current Chief Operating Officer, Cícero Augusto Vieira Neto, to leave B3’s leadership team after 20 years of service. During this time Cícero contributed immensely to business growth of B3 and to the development of the regulatory, operational and technological frameworks of the Brazil’s financial market infrastructure. Cícero will remain at B3 as an employee up until the end of 2021, helping with the transition of his responsibilities, working on certain specific projects and mentoring executives.
- In addition to the changes above, the Board has also decided that:
- Marcos Vanderlei Belini Ferreira, currently Executive Director with statutory responsibilities for the Infrastructure for Financing Unit, becomes a Vice-President(*), with no Changes to his job description; and
- Ana Buchaim, currently Managing Director of People, Marketing, Communication and Sustainability, and Eduardo Farias, currently Managing Director of Governance and Integrated Management, become Executive Directors with statutory responsibilities.
Following these changes, B3’s Executive Board will be comprised of 9 statutory directors, including also Gilson Finkelsztain – CEO, Juca Andrade – Chief Client and Product Officer, Rodrigo Nardoni – Chief Technology and Data Security Officer, and Daniel Sonder – Chief Financial Officer.
Additionally, Luis Kondic, a financial market executive with 25 years of experience working at Citigroup, in both São Paulo and New York offices, and, over the last 11 years, heading Citi’s Brazil’s structuring, sales and trading activities, joins B3 as Managing Director of Listed Products and Data, replacing Mario Palhares and reporting to Juca Andrade.
In a scenario of strong growth and intense project development over the last few years, these changes strengthen the Company’s strategy of focusing on its clients’ needs and on the development of the Brazilian financial and capital markets. These changes also reflect our belief in having a succession plan in place based on training and promoting in-house talent and on fostering greater diversity among our executive leadership.
(*) effective May 11th, 2021