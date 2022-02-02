Azerion Lists On Euronext Amsterdam

-
Listed through a business combination transaction with EFIC1
-
1st SPAC merger on Euronext markets in 2022, following the record-breaking number of SPAC listings in 2021
Euronext today congratulates Azerion, a digital entertainment and media company, on its listing on Euronext Amsterdam (ticker code: AZRN).
Azerion is one of Europe’s leading digital entertainment and media platforms, combining owned and operated content. The company was listed through a business combination transaction with European FinTech Company 1 (‘EFIC1’), a Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) that was welcomed to Euronext on 26 March 2021.
EFIC1 will provide Azerion with approximately €93 million to finance its strategic growth ambitions, which will be used both to pursue value-accretive acquisitions and to further invest in organic growth initiatives, such as games and features or platform investments.
With this transaction, EFIC1 and Azerion are closing the first business combination of the 22 SPACs that listed on Euronext in 2021.
Atilla Aytekin, co-founder and co-CEO of Azerion said: "Today marks an important step for Azerion, and we are excited to finally enter the public markets and continue to grow and advance our platform whilst raising our profile amongst our customer and partner groups and talented workforce globally. We are proud to achieve this important milestone, and we look forward to our next growth phase and future as a public company. I am grateful to the entire Azerion team for all their hard work, which has brought us to this pivotal moment, and for the dedicated support of our partner EFIC1."
Caption: Atilla Aytekin and Umut Akpinar, Founders and co-CEOs of Azerion, and their team sounded the Gong during a traditional ceremony this morning to celebrate the listing of the company through the merger with the Special Purpose Acquisiton Company (SPAC) EFIC1. They were welcomed by Simone Huis in ‘t Veld (CEO Euronext Amsterdam) and René van Vlerken (Head of Listing Euronext Amsterdam).
About Azerion Azerion is a fast-growing and leading pan-European digital entertainment and media platform. Azerion’s integrated platform provides technology solutions to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising for media buyers and sellers. Content creators, digital publishers and advertisers work with Azerion to reach millions of people across the globe that play its games and its entertainment concepts to increase engagement, loyalty and drive e-commerce. Founded in 2014 by two Dutch entrepreneurs, Azerion has experienced rapid expansion thanks to organic growth and strategic acquisitions. Azerion is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.