Award Winning Year For Push Technology’s Diffusion - Four Wins And Eleven Shortlists Across Financial Services, eGaming And Technology

Push Technology, the pioneer and leader in real-time data streaming and messaging solutions, has again been shortlisted for an award, this time for the “Best Trading Solution for Foreign Exchange (FX) Markets” at the Trading Tech Insight Awards Europe 2022. This latest recognition builds on a year in which Push Technology’s Diffusion Intelligent Event-Data Platform, has won four awards and been shortlisted, or been a finalist, in eleven additional awards.
In the last twelve months, Push Technology’s Diffusion has received accolades across many diverse sectors. In Financial Services, Diffusion won the award for ‘Best Cloud-Based Market Data Delivery Solution’ from TradingTech Insights and was named the winner of the “Most Impactful Project” in the Cloud Deployment category for the IBSI (International Banking Systems Intelligence) Global FinTech Innovation Awards. It was also shortlisted for ‘Most innovative technology firm – established’ in the Innovation category at the 2021 HFM European Technology Awards and at the Benzinga Global Fintech Awards 2021 Push Technology was shortlisted for “Most Innovative in Capital Markets”.
In eGaming, Diffusion was shortlisted at the EGR B2B Awards, under the ‘Live Streaming Supplier’ category, and at the EGR North America Awards was recognized under the ‘Cloud and IT Services Partner’ category. At the SBC Awards North America, Diffusion was shortlisted as an “Industry Innovation of the Year”.
Additionally, from the wider IT and technical and community, Diffusion won ‘Best Innovation in Data Technologies’ at the 2021 DEVIES Awards Europe, while also winning an award at the WorldFestival for Dev Innovation.
Other notable accolades from the tech community include being shortlisted for a DBTA Readers’ Choice Award; reaching the final at the 2020-21 Cloud Computing Awards for ‘Most Innovative Use of Data in The Cloud’; at the Computing Cloud Excellence Awards being shortlisted for “Cloud Data Management Solution of the Year”; being a finalist at Computing’s Technology Product Awards for “Best Digital Transformation Product”; and, finally, being shortlisted for “Cloud Product of the Year” at the National Technology Awards.
Sean Bowen, CEO of Push Technology, said: “This has been a banner year for industry recognition of excellence for our Diffusion Intelligent Event-Data Platform, across many different sectors. The wins and shortlists reflect the fact that we continue to innovate and deliver solutions to our customers which guarantee event data is actionable, optimized, and secure. The awards are due in part to the escalating demand for scalable, real-time event-data solutions – platforms which are critical to enabling digital transformation strategies.”
The Diffusion Intelligent Event-Data Platform is used to build innovative new applications as well as extend legacy systems. Diffusion consumes, enriches, and delivers data with optimal efficiency, in real time, and includes secure dynamic access control, easy to use APIs, and flexible deployment models to meet each organization’s specific business requirements – in the cloud, on-premise, and in hybrid environments.