Award Winning Start To 2022 For Push Technology’s Diffusion - 9 Awards Recognize Excellence Across Financial Services, eGaming & Technology

Push Technology, the pioneer and leader in real-time data streaming and messaging solutions, is headed into another award winning year in 2022, following on from 2021 where the company won four awards and was a finalist for eleven additional awards across the Financial Services, eGaming and Technology sectors.

In the financial services arena during the first few months of this year, Push Technology has won the A-Team Innovation Award for “Most innovative data-driven transformation project, Capital Markets.” In addition, the company was a finalist at the Trading Tech Insight Awards Europe 2022 for “Best Trading Solution for Foreign Exchange Markets”, and for “Best Cloud-Based Market Data Delivery Solution” at the TradingTech Insight Awards USA.

The company has also continued to receive recognition for its strong record of serving the eGaming sector. At the EGR North America Awards 2022 Push Technology was a finalist in both the “Sports Betting Supplier” and “Cloud and IT Services Partner” categories. While at the 2022 EGR B2B Awards, Push Technology has been nominated in the “Live Streaming Supplier” category. Finally, Push Technology has been shortlisted for “Sports Data Product” and “Industry Innovation of the Year” at the SBC Awards North America 2022.

Other notable accolades from the wider tech community include being a finalist for a DBTA Readers' Choice Award for “Best Streaming Solution”.

Andréa Skov, CMO of Push Technology, comments: “We had a banner year for industry recognition in 2021, and we are continuing this award-winning trend as we move into 2022. These awards highlight our innovation, product excellence, and confirm the high business value we bring to the market. Our Diffusion Intelligent Data Platform guarantees that our customers’ data is actionable, optimized, and secure.”

The Diffusion Intelligent Data Platform is used to build innovative new applications as well as extend legacy systems. Diffusion consumes, enriches, and delivers data with optimal efficiency, in real time at high volume, and includes secure dynamic access control, easy to use APIs, and flexible deployment models to meet each organization’s specific business requirements – in the cloud, on-premise, and in hybrid environments.