Aviva Announces Enhancements To ESG Profiling Tool

Client report now available to support ESG discussions and decision-making

Profiling against nine ESG Preferences now available

ESG Profiler underpinning Aviva and FNZ joint ambitions in sustainable investing

At the same time, Aviva announced it was targeting Net Zero carbon by 2040, the first major UK financial services company to do so. This ambition targets Net Zero carbon emissions produced themselves by Aviva and its suppliers by 2030 and from customers’ and shareholders’ investments and underwriting by 2040.

Vian Sharif, Head of Sustainability at FNZ, said: “With around half of the world’s capital coming through investments from median-income household savings, enabling people to understand the impact of their portfolios, and make changes in line with their ESG preferences, is critical to driving the changes in capital allocation that are needed to transition to net zero and build a more sustainable economy and society.

“Providing people with the required information and ability to invest in the things they care about, on their own terms, is key to FNZ’s mission of opening up wealth. We are proud to be furthering this mission through our strong partnership with Aviva. The latest enhancements to Aviva’s ESG profiler powered by FNZ Impact will allow for more meaningful engagement with clients around their ESG preferences and better support advisers to adapt to growing investor interest in this space.”