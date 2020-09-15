Avelacom Wins FX Markets e-FX Award For The Best Liquidity Aggregator/Connectivity Service

Avelacom, the high-performance global connectivity and IT infrastructure provider for the financial services industry, has won its first FX-Markets Award for the best liquidity aggregator/connectivity services.
The awards recognise “the dedication, skill and creativity in the fast growing and changing world of electronic currency trading”. 2020 turned out to be a challenging year, with extraordinary volatility and record exchange-traded volumes globally.
Avelacom’s efforts over the past 12 months have focused on optimising new York <> London <> Tokyo route designs, to support the most popular FX arbitrage triangle among bank and non-bank financial institutions. Avelacom also provides optimal routes for price streams to/out of Singapore, which has significantly increased in importance as the world’s e-FX hub.
For the FX trading industry at large, Avelacom helps to improve network speed and connection consistency during peak hour data traffic volumes in particular –– all of which is critical for best trade execution. With more than 80 points of presence Avelacom makes it easier to access new markets and diverse liquidity sources across APAC, EMEA and the Americas.
“Avelacom is proud to be recognised by the FX community, trading one of the most popular asset classes across market players, with this award. This year has demonstrated the even greater importance of fast and robust network infrastructures to deal with volatility and take advantage of price movements.” – said Aleksey Larichev, CEO of Avelacom.
Avelacom plans to further expand its network footprint and establish new points of presence across FX trading venues. With Avelacom’s ready-to-go global infrastructure global investors will benefit from more accessible liquidity and trading opportunities.