Avelacom Wins Best Infrastructure Provider To The Sell Side

Avelacom, the low latency connectivity, IT infrastructure and data solutions provider for global financial markets, is delighted to announce that it has won this year’s “Best Infrastructure Provider to the Sell Side” award from WatersTechnology.
Avelacom was selected by judges for its network infrastructure expansion and development of new unique routes, in more markets, leading to better market data access and trading, along with improved latency and resiliency of network connections. Avelacom’s initiatives responded to sell-side firms’ focus in 2021: accessing new fast-growing markets including cryptocurrency and digital assets; seeking new arbitrage opportunities; operational resiliency; improved capacity in order to handle enormously volatile markets; and cost optimization.
“Avelacom emerged top in the best infrastructure provider category in this year’s SST Awards thanks to its rapid product roll out and the value it provides trading firms that rely on robust, latency-sensitive IT infrastructure,” said Victor Anderson, global content director of WatersTechnology. “Avelacom offers a range of services, including access to mainstream and alternative liquidity pools, low-latency capabilities and network capacity, allowing it to manage large volumes of market data and order entry feeds. All of these are in high demand among large sell-side firms, which are constantly looking to improve their arbitrage strategies, price discovery and liquidity aggregation across today’s increasingly fragmented trading landscape.”
A standout feature is Avelacom’s infrastructure developments in emerging markets. Avelacom’s offerings include lowest latency infrastructure, real-time market data and connectivity services across mainland China and other Asian exchanges, Mumbai and ‘offshore’ hub GIFT City, The Brazil Stock Exchange, Saudi Arabia’s stock market Tadawul, and capital markets in Poland, Russia and South Africa.
During 2020 Avelacom added new points of presence (PoPs) and increased capacity with AWS and Alibaba public clouds to deal with the increased volumes of data in crypto markets. This was targeted at sell-side firms who are increasingly active in this area and need institutional level low latency infrastructure and support.
Aleksey Larichev, CEO of Avelacom, said: “We are honoured by this recognition of our efforts in 2020. This superb award will inspire us as we remain committed to the industry, with continued investments aimed at helping financial firms find more market opportunities and improve efficiency.”