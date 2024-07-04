Avelacom Facilitates Low Latency Access To Brazil Stock Exchange (B3) For All Trading Participants - Avelacom Has Completed Certification As An RCB-Authorized Party, Enabling Global Financial Services Firms To Explore And Trade Locally Or Remotely One Of The Largest Latin American Markets With Cost-Efficient Connectivity Options

Avelacom today announces the expansion of its low latency solution portfolio for access to the Brazil Stock Exchange (B3) by completing its network certification and becoming an RCB (Rede de Comunicação B3 - B3 Communications Network) provider. This development enhances Avelacom’s existing real-time market data and low latency trading solutions by enabling clients to have a Direct Market Access port to B3’s matching engine without additional infrastructure. This extends B3’s services to numerous financial market around the world.

With the addition of the RCB services, Avelacom can offer a more cost-efficient alternative to remote market access and trading. RCB provides a balanced approach between latency and cost, allowing end clients to benefit from optimized setup processes via virtual connections. This on-demand service is easy, fast, and scalable.

Avelacom’s market-to-market connectivity ensures seamless data transfer between key financial hubs, further enhancing the accessibility of B3. Additionally, the use of turn-up connections enables quick and efficient activation of services, allowing clients to rapidly start trading and accessing market data.

The expansion is timely as Brazil’s markets continue to gain popularity and attract global clients. Avelacom’s global network is well-positioned to facilitate this collaboration, enabling clients to test and trade B3 by receiving market data feeds and trading not only on-site but also remotely, without the need to be collocated in B3’s data center. The RCB connectivity method provides access to all B3’s markets, including BOVESPA (equities), BM&F (derivatives), B3 DA (digital assets), and CETIP (OTC), as well as B3’s post-trade and testing environments.

Aleksey Larichev, CEO of Avelacom, commented: “We are excited to enhance our low latency service offerings for the Brazilian market. Becoming an RCB authorized party allows us to provide more flexible and cost-effective solutions with various capacity options, helping financial firms operate more efficiently. With our network’s global coverage, clients from Asia, EMEA, and North America can access B3’s trading platform with the ease of cloud-based solutions.”

Marcos Guimaraes, Managing Director of Avelacom, LATAM, said: “With this development, B3 markets becomes available at all markets on Avelacom´s global network. It also lowers the barrier of entering B3’s market from abroad by facilitating access to the trading floor and lowering costs for local brokers and trading participants. We look forward to onboarding global clients and easing access to Brazil’s stock, derivative, forex, and crypto markets.”

The project involved investments in Avelacom’s core and transport networks, including the setup of new network devices and cabling in both B3’s primary and secondary data centers to support disaster recovery services.