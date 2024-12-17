Avelacom Expands Network Infrastructure To Boost Interconnectivity Between Mexico And US Financial Markets - Company Deploys Two New Points Of Presence (PoPs) In Mexico And US, Upgrades Four Existing PoPs, And Utilizes Newly Built Routes Between The Two Countries

Avelacom - the low latency network solutions provider for global financial markets – announces the expansion of its network infrastructure to enhance interconnectivity between the Mexican and US financial markets. The initiative is driven by the growing demand for cross-border trading, particularly for algorithmic strategies and FX hedging.

The company has deployed new points of presence (PoPs) in the KIO data center in Mexico and the 165 Halsey data center in New York. Additionally, the company has upgraded its existing PoPs at key data centers, including Equinix facilities in Miami (MI1), New York (NY4/5), Ashburn (DC5), and Chicago (CH4). These enhancements are supported by newly built low-latency routes across the US and Mexico. The infrastructure is designed as a fully meshed network, delivering tier-1 redundancy capabilities to protect financial services firms from outages during critical low-latency trading activities.





The expanded connectivity solutions by Avelacom set a new benchmark in the industry, enabling seamless trading between Mexico and the US. Along with low-latency connectivity, the upgraded infrastructure aligns with firms’ business continuity goals, ensuring reliability and resilience.

Lorenz Voss, Managing Director of Avelacom, comments: “With 2025 expected to bring higher market volatility, both banks and non-bank financial institutions are seeking faster, more reliable connectivity solutions to optimize trading operations. As a US carrier, Avelacom is very well positioned to address these needs, providing lower network latency and unsurpassed reliability in connectivity solutions. This is the result of our investments throughout 2024 in fiber and submarine cabling systems”.

Aleksey Larichev, CEO of Avelacom, adds: “Avelacom continues to lead the way in providing connectivity as a competitive edge for global financial markets. We remain focused on delivering high-performance, reliable services that help our clients excel in a fast-paced environment and react instantaneously to market opportunities, regardless of asset class or market location.”