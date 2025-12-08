Avelacom Chosen As Kraken’s Connectivity Provider For High-Speed Institutional Trading - Integration Empowers Traders To Execute Latency-Sensitive Strategies With Greater Precision On Kraken

Avelacom, the global provider of ultra-low latency network and infrastructure solutions, has been selected by Kraken, one of the world’s longest-standing, most liquid and secure digital asset platforms, to provide high performance connectivity that enhances execution quality for clients.

Starting today, trading firms will be able to access Kraken’s matching engine through Avelacom’s optimized low-latency routes. The integration enables institutions to receive real-time market data and execute orders at industry-leading speeds, supporting a broad range of latency-sensitive strategies that benefit from multi-venue liquidity and cross-exchange arbitrage.

Avelacom operates a network of routes between global financial centers. Its London-Tokyo route delivers sub-138ms round-trip latency via fiber, with hybrid networks, including wireless segments, offering even faster access to major Tokyo-based exchanges. For firms operating complex, cross-regional trading strategies, this level of performance and consistency is critical.

Aleksey Larichev, CEO of Avelacom, said: “By combining Avelacom’s low-latency network coverage with Kraken’s global infrastructure, we are enabling institutional clients to achieve the fastest possible access to digital asset markets. As trading activity grows, reliable physical infrastructure and ultra-low latency networks are becoming essential to ensuring execution quality and operational resilience.”

Avelacom’s global network connects leading traditional and crypto exchanges across Europe, North America, APAC, and the Middle East, offering 99.9% uptime and 24/7 support.