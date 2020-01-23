Autoriti Monetari Brunei Darussalam And The Monetary Authority Of Singapore To Expand Cooperation

Autoriti Monetari Brunei Darussalam (AMBD) and the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) yesterday committed to new areas of cooperation, with the signing of an enhanced Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Bilateral Cooperation at the 3rd AMBD-MAS Bilateral Roundtable.
The MoU, signed by AMBD Managing Director Rokiah Badar and MAS Managing Director Ravi Menon, builds on the longstanding cooperation between both countries in many areas, including the Currency Interchangeability Agreement. New areas of cooperation include financial sector development, cross-border supervision, crisis management, AML/CFT, as well as currency management and operations.
At the Roundtable, AMBD and MAS discussed recent economic, monetary and financial developments, FinTech collaboration and currency management.
Ravi Menon, Managing Director, MAS and Rokiah Badar, Managing Director, AMBD at the signing ceremony