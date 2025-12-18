Autorité Des Marchés Financiers Adjusts Its Annual And Other Fees For 2026

Annual and other fees payable under the laws administered by the Autorité des marchés financiers (the “AMF”) will be adjusted effective January 1, 2026.

The adjusted fees are set out in two notices published in Part 1 of the Gazette officielle du Québec This link will open in a new window and in section 1.1 of the AMF Bulletin dated December 18, 2025 (Vol. 22, No. 50). The adjusted fees will also be posted on the AMF website under Fees and costs payable to the AMF.

Fees prescribed in the laws and regulations below are adjusted by operation of law on January 1 of each year, under the Financial Administration Act This link will open in a new window.

Fees prescribed in the laws and regulations below are adjusted by the rate of increase in the general Consumer Price Index (CPI) for Canada for the period ending September 30, 2025.