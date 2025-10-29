Autorek Bolsters Insurance Push With Two Senior Hires - Tony Shek Appointed As Global Sales Lead And Meghana Nile Joins Presales Team To Accelerate Insurance Sector Growth

AutoRek, a global provider of automated reconciliation and financial controls solutions, today announced two strategic appointments to strengthen its insurance sector expansion.

The dual appointments signal AutoRek's deepening commitment to the insurance sector, combining front-line sales expertise with technical solution design capabilities to address the industry's digital transformation challenges.

Tony Shek brings over 10 years of insurance experience, specialising in business strategy and digital transformation across major players including Aviva, AIG, Generali, MetLife, and HSBC. He also brings over five years of experience in the technology and consulting sectors, most recently serving as Head of Insurance Solutions at CyberSmart, where he built the company's go-to-market strategy for the insurance vertical from the ground up while focusing on AI-driven transformation.

Teaming up with Tony in support of the insurance sector and AutoRek clients, Meghana Nile, joins AutoRek's presales team with over 15 years of insurance and financial services expertise. Most recently serving as a Business Architect at Allianz Insurance, Meghana brings deep sector knowledge and a proven track record of designing strategic technology-led solutions that will be instrumental in AutoRek's insurance expansion.

"These appointments represent a significant step in our expansion strategy within the insurance sector," said Martyn Ward, CRO of AutoRek. "Tony's deep understanding of insurance operations and proven track record in driving digital transformation, combined with Meghana's multifaceted experience across strategy, architecture and presales, positions us perfectly to help insurers solve their operational challenges while driving industry-wide AI implementation."

The appointments come at a time of accelerating digital transformation across the insurance industry, where legacy systems and disparate data formats continue to challenge operational efficiency. AutoRek’s flexible solution has proven itself across the insurance sector with over 30 existing customers using the solution across the wide breath of insurance applications. AutoRek continues to build on a proven solution with the recent release of AutoRek ARIA to provide AI functionality to further drive efficiency, control and speed of adoption.

"Insurance companies are falling behind other financial services in digital maturity," said Tony Shek. " Many insurers still rely on manual reconciliation processes that can't keep pace with today's complex distribution models and regulatory demands. My focus will be helping insurers leverage AutoRek's technology to eliminate operational bottlenecks, modernise legacy systems and improve data quality."