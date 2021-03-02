Austrian Traded Index: EVN Replaces Telekom Austria, Voestalpine Joins ATX Five Instead Of Raiffeisen Bank Int.

The Index Committee today reviewed the composition of the Austrian indices and announces two changes. On 22 March 2021, EVN AG will move into the Austrian Traded Index ATX replacing Telekom Austria AG. The Austrian energy company shows a stronger stock market turnover and a larger free float capitalization. The Austrian national index tracks the 20 most actively traded and largest listed stocks. Due to its higher capitalization, voestalpine AG will be included in the ATX five instead of Raiffeisen Bank International AG. The five largest companies on the Vienna Stock Exchange are thus Erste Group AG, OMV AG, Verbund AG, voestalpine AG and Wienerberger AG. The free float factors of the Austrian prime market companies remain unchanged and will be checked again in early June. The committee will revisit the composition of the ATX in September 2021.
The ATX is calculated based on a purely quantitative procedure. According to “The Rules for the Austrian Indices”, stocks can be included or excluded twice a year (March and September). Decisions on new index additions are based on average daily trading volumes and the free float capitalization. The Vienna Stock Exchange reviews the calculation parameters (number of shares, free float factors, representation factors) on a quarterly basis. Once a month, the ATX watchlist is published. Institutional investors, financial product issuers, trading members, academic advisors and the Vienna Stock Exchange contribute their know-how to the Index Committee, which approves the index rules.
Photo: Download Motive on ATX