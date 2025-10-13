Australia's Openmarkets Group Appoints Eventus To Implement Best-In-Class Trade Surveillance Solution - Move To Validus Platform To Meet Openmarkets Goals As Firm Continues Expansion

Eventus, a leading provider of comprehensive, at-scale trade surveillance and financial risk solutions, and Openmarkets Group (OMG), one of Australia's leading wealth management and trading fintechs, announced that Openmarkets has just moved to Eventus to provide the trade surveillance solution for all of its business.

Validus will integrate into Openmarkets' existing trade surveillance infrastructure and monitor all trade activity and orders brokered by the firm, which clears more than AUD $2 billion in annualized equities trades per month across more than 99,000 accounts.

Openmarkets CEO Dan Jowett said Eventus' solution would support the company for the long term and play an integral role in its growth plans.

He said: "Our trade surveillance processes will greatly benefit from Validus, a platform globally recognized as best-in-class. This important partnership isn't just about streamlining our already strong trade surveillance processes but having a scalable solution that will enable our compliance function to grow with our expanding needs. Openmarkets has an exciting path ahead as we focus on expanding our suite of wealth and trading capabilities and pursue growth opportunities in Australia, Asia and the U.S. Partners like Eventus play an important role in supporting our ambitions."

Openmarkets considered multiple trade surveillance providers before moving to Eventus for a variety of reasons, including its comprehensive, cost-efficient Validus platform that executives said "is ahead of the curve in the surveillance world in the automation space." Eventus' ability to offer local support in Australia was another factor in the decision, along with the control Openmarkets would have to customize the platform and make sure the alerts generated are on target so compliance staff are able to spend their time wisely.

Openmarkets Head of Compliance Chong Yu said: "The Eventus team has been supportive and timely in terms of integration and implementation and is working with us to make our processes streamlined and more efficient. One of the main features of Validus we really like, in addition to bringing in automation, is the ability to group clients by accounts and subject individual buckets to different parameters and alerts we want to apply to them. Given the variation in trading behavior across our client base, this was very important to us."

He added that Validus has a much larger suite of alerts and typologies (recognized patterns of suspicious behavior) than many competing offerings.

Naveen Wahi, Eventus Senior Director of Sales, APAC, said: "Openmarkets management is clearly committed to growing the group while ensuring its compliance program is meeting the highest industry standards. We're delighted to establish a long-term partnership as the firm's trade surveillance solution provider of record. Australia has been an important and growing market for us, and we continue to devote resources to meet the demand we're seeing here."