Aurora Eiendom Lists On Euronext Growth Oslo

Market capitalisation of approximately NOK 2 billion
199th listing on Euronext markets and 66th on Oslo Børs markets in 2021
Oslo Børs, part of the Euronext Group, today congratulates the Norwegian real estate company Aurora Eiendom on its listing on Euronext Growth Oslo (ticker: AURA). It is the 66th listing on Oslo Børs markets so far this year.
The company owns five shopping centres in Norway, and its vision is to build the future of retail by converging digital and physical retail. The goal is to create an ideal environment for the company’s tenants and their customers
At opening, the share price of Aurora Eiendom was set at NOK 102 per share, based on the latest OTC trading in the company’s shares. This corresponds to a total estimated value of the company of approximately NOK 2 billion.
Petter A. Stordalen, Chairman of the Board of Aurora Eiendom said: “Shopping centers are and will remain an important part of people's lives. We knew this when we established Aurora Eiendom in June. Since then, we have worked hard on the growth strategy. The listing on Euronext Growth marks another important milestone in an eventful first year for Aurora Eiendom. It also marks the start of further growth and value creation for our shareholders.”
Lars Ove Løseth, CEO in Aurora Eiendom said: “Aurora Eiendom will continue to invest in centers that are leading in their local areas, have a good location and an attractive mix of shops and services. We identified a market opportunity and invested in these social gathering places earlier this year. We now have big ambitions for further growth in 2022. Aurora Eiendom already has a fantastic shareholder group behind it. With the listing, we look forward to getting even more shareholders on the team.”
Aurora is a real estate company specialising in shopping centres. Incorporated in 2021, the company owns five shopping centres in popular areas in Norway. The shopping centres are among the leading centres in their local markets. In addition to owning, operating, and developing leading shopping destinations, Aurora’s vision is to build a future of retail by converging both digital and physical retail. The goal is to create an ideal and leading environment for the tenants and their customers