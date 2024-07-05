Haugesund Sparebank Lists On Euronext Oslo Børs

Market capitalisation of approximately NOK 281 million

The seventh listing of the year on Euronext Oslo Børs’ markets

26th listing on Euronext in 2024

Euronext Oslo Børs congratulates the savings bank Haugesund Sparebank (ticker: HGSB) on its listing on Euronext Oslo Børs. This marks the seventh listing in Oslo this year and the 26th across Euronext.

Haugesund Sparebank, established in 1928, is an independent and locally owned bank, providing financial services to both private and corporate customers. The bank is owned by its customers and local businesses, with profits reinvested back into the community.

In late 2023, it was announced that the two savings banks Haugesund Sparebank and Tysnes Sparebank would merge. Tysnes Sparebank, which is listed on Euronext Growth (ticker: TYSB), will cease to exist following the merger.

At market opening today, the share price was set at NOK 125 per share, giving the company a market value of approximately NOK 281 million on its first day of trading. No equity certificate offering was conducted in connection with the listing.

Bente Haraldson Syre, CEO of Haugesund Sparebank said: “The listing of Haugesund Sparebank on Oslo Børs is a natural part of the bank's strategy, in relation to securing a strong and local bank in the future. The listing on Oslo Børs gives us access to a broad investor market and helps to ensure a good ownership structure for further growth. This day is a significant moment for the bank, our employees and all our owners."