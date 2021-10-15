Audacia Lists On Euronext Growth Paris

-
€7.4 million raised
-
Market capitalisation of €32 million
-
51st listing on Euronext Paris in 2021
-
159th listing on Euronext in 2021
Euronext today congratulates Audacia, a leading private equity management company in France, on its listing on Euronext Growth Paris (ticker code: ALAUD).
Audacia is the "Entrepreneurial Private Equity House", and aims to facilitate the creation of funds focused on innovation. With a central platform that includes fund structuring, fundraising, distribution and regulatory management, Audacia attracts leading sector experts to co-produce vehicles specialising in new investment themes. Audacia has developed three core value-creating businesses: growth capital, real estate capital and innovation capital. Since its creation, the company has invested €735 million in 350 French companies. By going public, Audacia intends to accelerate the creation of innovative funds in the quantum, space, food bio-transition, new nuclear, coliving sectors, and more.
Audacia was listed through the admission to trading of the 4,754,054 shares making up its equity and of 1,096,454 new shares issued under a Global Offering[1], after full exercise of the extension option and over-allotment option.
The admission and issue price of Audacia shares was set at €6.75 per share. Market capitalisation was €32 million on the day of listing. The offering raised €7.4 million altogether.
Charles Beigbeder, Founder and Chairman of Audacia, said: "Audacia's IPO on Euronext Growth Paris is a fantastic opportunity to participate in the value creation of a new-generation private equity player, while investing in the second quantum revolution and its applications, which will change our lives. This IPO is also an opportunity for our future shareholders to access the performance of private equity, an asset class that is still not accessible to individual shareholders. With our expertise and a solid pipeline of innovative funds with high performance potential, we aim to reach €1 billion in assets under management by 2025.”