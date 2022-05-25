ATLAS And POLIS Launch On Bitfinex Amid Growing Interest iIn Crypto Gaming

Bitfinex (https://www.bitfinex.com/), a state-of-the-art digital token trading platform, announced today that it is listing new markets for Star Atlas (ATLAS) and Star Atlas DAO (POLIS). The tokens enable players to buy and sell game assets to mine resources, buy equipment and have more control of the Star Atlas crypto game. The POLIS token also performs a governance role in the ecosystem.

Star Atlas, a platform built on the Solana blockchain, is a AAA virtual video game, a term used to describe high-budget, high-profile games that can often rank as ‘blockbusters’. In its massive multiplayer metaverse, set in a fictional distant future, three different factions battle for resources through space exploration and territorial conquest to earn rewards.

The POLIS digital token is a governance token that gives players control of both in-game activities and changes to the parameters of the game, while the ATLAS digital token is the unit of exchange for buying and selling assets. The platform’s gaming economy is designed with the aim of mirroring real-world economies built around real-world asset ownership.

“Bitfinex is pleased to add ATLAS and POLIS to the platform in order to bring its users direct access to what aims to be an exciting futuristic science-fiction experience, while also expanding its reach in the blockchain gaming sector,” said Paolo Ardoino, CTO of Bitfinex. “We believe there is considerable potential for greater adoption and application of metaverse tokens and are pleased to provide an onramp for digital token users interested in taking part in the metaverse.”

For access to ATLAS and POLIS on Bitfinex, users can visit https://www.bitfinex.com/.