Athens Exchange Group Response To Media Reports Regarding The Closing Prices Of The Alternative Market

In response to recent media reports referring to alleged inaccuracies in the closing prices of the Alternative Market, the Athens Exchange Group (ATHEX Group) would like to offer the following clarifications:

We categorically affirm that at no time was there any deviation or distortion of the official market closing prices on the part of the ATHEX Group.

ATHEXGROUP applies high service standards to support its Members and all market participants, ensuring full transparency and reliability in the information it provides.

Furthermore, we note that all users of the website, either Members or any third party, must comply with the terms of use, which are clearly outlined on the relevant section of the site. Any further processing and use of data downloaded from the website is the sole responsibility of the end user.

Specifically, regarding the content of recent media publications:

ATHEXGROUP provides official and complete closing price data with full transparency and accuracy to market participants and the general public through the following channels:

Licensed Data Vendors

Subscription-based statistical data services

The official website of the Αthens Exchange Group

And, for ATHEX Members, also through trading applications and APIs such as ATHEXTrader and FIX API

Closing prices published on the ATHEX website are publicly available and free of charge, and are fully aligned with the official figures published in the Daily statistical Bulletin and formal data feeds.

The website also includes downloadable .txt format closing price files. These are machine-readable files provided in line with a long-established and publicly documented technical format, designed to ensure compatibility with older systems still in use by some users.

Following the recent launch of the new ATHEX website, the technical specifications of these files were updated. However, in response to feedback from certain ATHEX Members who indicated challenges in immediately adapting their systems, the Exchange swiftly decided to restore the files to their previous format. Members were officially informed of this adjustment on March 7, 2025, and were advised that until the update was implemented on the new website, they would receive the legacy-format files via email daily to ensure uninterrupted system operation. The technical update was finalized on March 18, 2025, followed by a second notice to Members.

All related communications and notices are available to the relevant supervisory and regulatory bodies upon request.

Despite these measures, we understand from the media reports that there was an isolated case in which closing prices of Alternative Market shares were erroneously sent from a Member firm to its clients multiplied by 10,000, due to incorrect handling of the data by their internal systems.

The Athens Exchange Group bears no responsibility for any incorrect portfolio valuations that may result from improper processing or usage of the provided files.