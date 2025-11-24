Athens Exchange Group Financial Results 9M 2025

The Athens Exchange Group announces its financial results for the nine months of 2025.

Highlights of the Nine-Month 2025 Financial Results

T urnover increased by 62.6% and amounted to €64.7m in the nine months of 2025 (compared to €39.8m in the nine months of 2024).

Operating expenses (OPEX) increased by 33.0%. OPEX was €26.2m in the nine months of 2025 compared to €19.7m in the corresponding period of 2024.

Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA) increased by 95.7% compared to the nine months of 2024. EBITDA was €36.0m in the nine months of 2025 compared to €18.4m in the nine months of 2024.

The Consolidated Earnings After Tax (EAT) increased by 103.0% compared to the nine months of 2024. EAT was €26.8m compared to €13.2m in the nine months of 2024.

