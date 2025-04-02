Athena, Part Of United Fintech, Strengthens North American Expansion With Key Senior Hire

Athena , a premier provider of Order Management System (OMS) and Portfolio Management System (PMS) solutions, part of United Fintech, has appointed Scott Loughran as Head of Client Engagement, North America. This strategic hire marks a significant milestone in Athena’s expansion into North America, reinforcing its commitment to delivering best-in-class service, seamless implementations, and innovative solutions to its growing client base of hedge funds and asset managers in the region.

Scott will be responsible for leading Athena’s North American client franchise, focusing on enhancing client experience, optimizing implementations, and scaling a world-class service team. With extensive experience in fintech and asset management solutions, Scott brings a strong track record of driving customer success, operational efficiency, and platform adoption. His career includes pivotal roles at:

AlphaDesk – Where he played a key role in establishing and expanding the OMS/PMS client operations, contributing to the company's strong reputation and market success.

– Where he played a key role in establishing and expanding the OMS/PMS client operations, contributing to the company's strong reputation and market success. d1g1t – As VP, Client Services, Scott built and scaled d1g1t’s support and implementation teams, enhancing client service operations, streamlining onboarding, and driving adoption of its next-generation wealth management platform.

Scott’s expertise in modernizing client engagement, streamlining onboarding, and driving high-impact service models aligns perfectly with Athena’s dedication to delivering exceptional service and innovative solutions to its clients.

“Athena is redefining the OMS/PMS space with its modern, cloud-native architecture and relentless focus on client success,” said Scott Loughran, Head of Client Engagement, North America at Athena. “I’m excited to help accelerate Athena’s growth in North America by building a high-impact client services function, ensuring our clients experience seamless implementations, ongoing support, and best-in-class service as we expand.”

"We are thrilled to welcome Scott to the Athena team," said Marc Levin, CEO of Athena. "His extensive experience and strong track-record in establishing and scaling client services functions will be invaluable as we build on our success in North America and expand our presence in the region. We are fully committed to investing in the region, helping hedge funds and asset managers to transform digitized operations and modernize their infrastructure.”

Athena has already begun executing its broader North American expansion strategy, with additional investments in talent and infrastructure. In Q4 2024, Athena appointed Abdi Kahiye as Senior Implementation Specialist. Abdi’s experience in client success and implementation strategies for hedge funds and asset managers from d1g1t, Refinitiv and AlphaDesk, further strengthens Athena’s ability to scale effectively in the region.