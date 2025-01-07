ASX: Webcast Details For Half-Year Results And 2025 Key Dates

ASX is scheduled to announce its financial results for the half-year ended 31 December 2024 on Thursday, 13 February 2025. The 2025 key dates and information on the half-year results briefing by webcast are set out below.

Half-year results and interim dividend announcement 13 February 2025

Half year results briefing by webcast 13 February 2025 at 10am (Sydney time)



Register to view the briefing here. The webcast will be archived on ASX’s website.

Ex-dividend date for interim dividend 21 February 2025 Record date for interim dividend 24 February 2025 Payment date for interim dividend 21 March 2025 Investor Forum 12 June 2025 Full-year results and final dividend announcement 14 August 2025 Ex-dividend date for final dividend 22 August 2025 Record date for final dividend 25 August 2025 Last day to receive director nominations 27 August 2025 Payment date for final dividend 19 September 2025 2025 Annual General Meeting 23 October 2025

The determination of a dividend is subject to Board approval and the dates listed above remain subject to change. Any changes will be advised by way of market announcement and shown on the ASX website.