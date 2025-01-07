Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

ASX: Webcast Details For Half-Year Results And 2025 Key Dates

Date 07/01/2025

ASX is scheduled to announce its financial results for the half-year ended 31 December 2024 on Thursday, 13 February 2025. The 2025 key dates and information on the half-year results briefing by webcast are set out below.

Half-year results and interim dividend announcement             13 February 2025

Half year results briefing by webcast                                            13 February 2025 at 10am (Sydney time)


Register to view the briefing here. The webcast will be archived on ASX’s website.

Ex-dividend date for interim dividend

21 February 2025

Record date for interim dividend

24 February 2025

Payment date for interim dividend

21 March 2025

Investor Forum

12 June 2025

Full-year results and final dividend announcement

14 August 2025

Ex-dividend date for final dividend

22 August 2025

Record date for final dividend

25 August 2025

Last day to receive director nominations

27 August 2025

Payment date for final dividend

19 September 2025

2025 Annual General Meeting

23 October 2025

The determination of a dividend is subject to Board approval and the dates listed above remain subject to change. Any changes will be advised by way of market announcement and shown on the ASX website. 

