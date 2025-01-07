ASX: Webcast Details For Half-Year Results And 2025 Key Dates

ASX is scheduled to announce its financial results for the half-year ended 31 December 2024 on Thursday, 13 February 2025. The 2025 key dates and information on the half-year results briefing by webcast are set out below.
Half-year results and interim dividend announcement 13 February 2025
Half year results briefing by webcast 13 February 2025 at 10am (Sydney time)
Register to view the briefing here. The webcast will be archived on ASX’s website.
Ex-dividend date for interim dividend
21 February 2025
Record date for interim dividend
24 February 2025
Payment date for interim dividend
21 March 2025
Investor Forum
12 June 2025
Full-year results and final dividend announcement
14 August 2025
Ex-dividend date for final dividend
22 August 2025
Record date for final dividend
25 August 2025
Last day to receive director nominations
27 August 2025
Payment date for final dividend
19 September 2025
2025 Annual General Meeting
23 October 2025
The determination of a dividend is subject to Board approval and the dates listed above remain subject to change. Any changes will be advised by way of market announcement and shown on the ASX website.