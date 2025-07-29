ASX: Webcast Details And Key Dates For 2025 Full-Year Results

ASX Limited (ASX) is scheduled to announce its financial results for the full year ended 30 June 2025 on Thursday 14 August 2025, prior to market open. After the results have been announced, ASX will hold a briefing:

Date: Thursday 14 August 2025 Time: 11:30am (Sydney time)

Webcast: Register to view the briefing here.

The webcast will be archived on ASX’s website.

Key 2025 financial results and shareholder meeting dates are:

Full-year results and final dividend announcement 14 August 2025 Last day to receive director nominations 27 August 2025 2025 Annual General Meeting 23 October 2025

2025 dividend dates final dividend Ex-dividend date* 22 August 2025 Record date* 25 August 2025 Payment date* 19 September 2025

*The determination of a dividend is subject to Board approval and the dates listed above remain subject to change. Any changes will be advised by way of market announcement and shown on the ASX website.