Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence
Track all markets on TradingView

FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index:

BT_Radianz_468x60_Jul23

ASX: Webcast Details And Key Dates For 2025 Full-Year Results

Date 29/07/2025

ASX Limited (ASX) is scheduled to announce its financial results for the full year ended 30 June 2025 on Thursday 14 August 2025, prior to market open. After the results have been announced, ASX will hold a briefing: 

Date: Thursday 14 August 2025  Time: 11:30am (Sydney time) 

Webcast: Register to view the briefing here. 

The webcast will be archived on ASX’s website. 

Key 2025 financial results and shareholder meeting dates are:  

Full-year results and final dividend announcement 14 August 2025
Last day to receive director nominations 27 August 2025
2025 Annual General Meeting

23 October 2025

2025 dividend dates

final dividend

Ex-dividend date*

22 August 2025

Record date*

25 August 2025

Payment date*

19 September 2025

*The determination of a dividend is subject to Board approval and the dates listed above remain subject to change. Any changes will be advised by way of market announcement and shown on the ASX website.

Confinity_sky1-min.gif BT_Radianz_120x600_Jul23.jpg