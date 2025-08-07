ASX Supports Strong And Effective Capital Markets In Australia

Helen Lofthouse, ASX Managing Director and CEO commented:

“ASX is supportive of competition that contributes to strong and effective capital markets in Australia. Our listings business, which competes with other local, regional and global exchanges, continues to offer one of the world’s leading listing venues with more than 2,000 listed entities. We also compete with Cboe in Australia in trading and in listing exchange traded funds.

“Public markets play a critical role in supporting companies to raise capital for growth opportunities, and we’re confident in the strong value proposition that ASX provides. We’ve seen another example of that today with Light & Wonder’s announcement that it plans to move from a dual listing to being solely listed on ASX. This is expected in November and would make it a top 50 ASX company based on its current market capitalisation.

“As public markets continue to grow, we remain focused on how we can continue to enhance Australia’s position as a globally competitive, deep and liquid market.

“Since January, ASX has welcomed 46 entities and has added $51 billion in net new capital. The increased IPO activity along with secondary capital raisings is a sign of renewed momentum in listings, and we continue to see interest from companies considering a listing.”