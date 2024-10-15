ASX Hosts The Fifth Markets Day For Charity

ASX is today hosting the 2024 Markets Day for Charity, in partnership with nabtrade. This annual event, now in its fifth year, sees the financial sector come together to raise much needed funds for the ASX Refinitiv Charity Foundation with donations distributed amongst 19 charities to go toward helping them improve the lives of thousands of Australians.

Helen Lofthouse, ASX Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, said: “The Markets Day for Charity provides a unique opportunity for market participants, brokers, and investors to come together and raise muchneeded funds to support charitable causes.

“This year, 100% of the funds raised by the ASX Refinitiv Charity Foundation will go towards charities spanning children’s, women’s, disability and medical research sectors, all doing wonderful things to support the community.

“The Markets Day for Charity is only possible through the continued generosity of the firms who take part year after year. We look forward to another successful day of giving back.”

This year, ASX will contribute $250,000, representing cash equity market execution fees earned on the day to be donated to the Foundation.

Organisations can get involved by donating either a fixed amount, a full day’s revenue or a portion of a day’s revenue. Over the past four years, the Markets Day for Charity has raised a total of $2.6 million for charities supported by the Foundation.

Gerard Doyle, ASX Refinitiv Charity Foundation General Manager, said: “These funds go a long way in making a difference in improving the lives of those living with disability, supporting foster children with their education, transporting sick children for care, contributing to medical research and supporting women recovering from domestic abuse.

“In its fifth year, I continue to be impressed by the collective power of financial markets in raising these funds.”

Further information about the Markets Day for Charity is available on ASX’s website.

Information about the ASX Refinitiv Charity Foundation and the charities it supports can be found here.