ASX Hosts Sixth Markets Day For Charity Event

Today, Australia’s financial sector is trading for a cause. ASX, in partnership with nabtrade, is hosting its sixth Markets Day for Charity at its new Martin Place headquarters.

Australians have driven markets to record highs this year, and today, that success is dedicated to helping those who need it most.

Over the past five years, Markets Day for Charity has raised more than $3.39 million, improving thousands of lives across Australia.

The event brings together the financial sector to raise vital funds for the ASX Refinitiv Charity Foundation, supporting 18 charities focused on children, women, people living with disability and medical research.

Helen Lofthouse, ASX Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, said:



“Markets Day for Charity is one of the most anticipated dates on the ASX calendar and a unique opportunity for market participants, brokers and investors to unite and make a difference.”

ASX will contribute $250,000, representing cash equity market execution fees earned on the day, which will be donated to the Foundation. Organisations can participate by donating a fixed amount, a full day’s revenue or a portion of a day’s revenue.

Gerard Doyle, General Manager of the ASX Refinitiv Charity Foundation, said:

"This event is only possible thanks to the continued generosity of the firms who take part. Today is about creating a lasting impact, and we look forward to another successful day of giving back.”

Further information about Markets Day for Charity is available on ASX’s website.