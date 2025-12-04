Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence
ASX Group Monthly Activity Report - November 2025

Date 04/12/2025

Trading – Cash Markets (including equities, interest rate and ETP trades)

  • In November 2025, the average daily number of trades was up 54% on the pcp. The average daily value traded onmarket of $7.263 billion was up 26% on the pcp. 
  • Volatility (as measured by the average daily movement in the All Ordinaries Index) was 0.7% in November, compared to 0.5% in the pcp. 
  • Future volatility (as measured by the S&P/ASX 200 VIX) in November was an average of 12.4, up 10% on pcp.

