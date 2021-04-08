 Skip to main Content
ASX Group Monthly Activity Report - March 2021

Date 08/04/2021

Trading – Cash Markets (including equities, interest rate and warrant trades)


  • In March 2021, the average daily number of trades was 47% lower than the pcp. The average daily value traded onmarket of $6.0 billion was down 43% on the pcp. 
  • Volatility (as measured by the average daily movement in the All Ordinaries Index) was 0.6% in March (compared to 4.1% in the pcp). 
  • Expected future volatility (as measured by the S&P/ASX 200 VIX) in March was an average of 14.3 (compared to 36.6 in the pcp).

