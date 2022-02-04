ASX Group Monthly Activity Report - January 2022

Trading – Cash Markets (including equities, interest rate and warrant trades
- In January 2022, the average daily number of trades was up 39% on the pcp. The average daily value traded onmarket of $7.9 billion was up 45% on the pcp.
- Volatility (as measured by the average daily movement in the All Ordinaries Index) was 1.1% in January, compared to 0.7% in the pcp.
- Future volatility (as measured by the S&P/ASX 200 VIX) in January was an average of 14.7, compared to 14.4 in the pcp.
