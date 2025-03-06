Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

ASX Group Monthly Activity Report - February 2025

Date 06/03/2025

Trading – Cash Markets (including equities, interest rate and ETP trades)

  • In February 2025, the average daily number of trades was up 29% on the pcp. The average daily value traded onmarket of $6.889 billion was up 20% on the pcp. 
  • Volatility (as measured by the average daily movement in the All Ordinaries Index) was 0.5% in February, compared to 0.5% in the pcp. 
  • Future volatility (as measured by the S&P/ASX 200 VIX) in February was an average of 11.4, flat to pcp.

