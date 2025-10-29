ASX Group Executive, Securities & Payments To Retire In June 2026

Following a successful career in financial services, and most recently at ASX as Group Executive, Securities and Payments, Clive Triance has today announced his intention to retire in June 2026.

ASX Managing Director and CEO Helen Lofthouse said: “Having served on ASX’s Executive Leadership Team for the past 2 years, Clive has played a critical role in driving our strategy, including leading the CHESS project. He’s a valued member of the senior leadership team, and I am grateful for his leadership, dedication and contribution to ASX.”

Mr Triance joined ASX in 2023, and since then has been responsible for supporting and leading the CHESS project as well as the Securities and Payments business. He will depart ASX in June 2026 following the go-live of CHESS Release 1.

“ASX is now months away from the go-live of Release 1, and we continue to work with the industry to finalise implementation. Work on the build of Release 2 also continues in parallel. Clive has been instrumental in progressing delivery of Release 1, which is a critical ASX priority. Under his leadership, the Release 1 team, the broader S&P business and ASX technology have been working together to ensure quality delivery for participants, including all recent industry testing milestones.

“As we continue to work towards the delivery of Release 1 in Q4 of FY26, I’m so pleased that Clive will remain with us through this important phase. His continued focus and drive ensures a smooth and orderly transition of responsibilities in the coming months.”

An internal and external search process will be undertaken to replace the role.